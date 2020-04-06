Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Announces Recovery From COVID-19

Duran Duran bassist and singer John Taylor announced on Instagram that he is recovering from a battle with COVID-19. The musician made the startling revelation on the band’s official Instagram page, penning an intimate letter to his millions of fans about his illness and how his health is today.

John’s note to his followers revealed an inside look at when the singer and musician realized he was afflicted, the symptoms he endured, and his feelings of empathy for others who have battled against a more serious case of coronavirus.

In the lengthy statement John remarked that he was grateful he had a mild case but still experienced symptoms of what he said felt like a “turbo-charged flu” after testing positive for the virus three weeks earlier.

He wanted to speak out against the fear of getting the virus that has been generated by the pandemic. The 59-year-old was grateful his case was not serious and remarked that his “heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with loss and pain.” He also alluded that getting COVID-19 does not always have to end in a worst-case scenario.

John spoke on his hopes for a brighter future, rallying his fans to do their part to beat this virus so everyone can live a joyful life once again filled with music and love.

The handsome former teen idol was pictured wearing a formfitting blue jacket and tailored pants. Underneath the jacket, John wore a dark blue dress shirt with tiny white dots. On his feet are white sneakers and atop his head is a trucker hat.

The singer appeared on his wife Gela Nash’s Instagram in a photo as seen above that she shared during the time of his reported illness. It was not determined when the aforementioned photo of the Duran Duran superstar was taken and Gela did not mention that her husband was ill in the accompanying caption.

In the pic on Gela’s Instagram, John is painting a picture. His fashion designer wife suggested that everyone should keep healthy and get creative during this time of self quarantining in her statement that was posted along with the image.

Fans shared their well-wishes for their favorite musician as he continues to recover.

“Omg. This scared the ever-living God out of me. So happy you had good news to share,” remarked one follower.

“So glad you made it through John we all love you and are so happy for you God bless you,” said a second fan.

“Thank you for sharing I’m so happy you are on the road to recovery! Love you, love the entire band but you have always been my favorite! Much love from Florida,” stated a third Instagram user.