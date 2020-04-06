Olivia Culpo Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Wet Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo was dreaming of better days before self-quarantining was a thing in her latest Instagram post. Her update was a throwback to a photoshoot she did with Sports Illustrated magazine for the swimsuit edition earlier in the year. The post saw her posing on the beach in a wet crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

Olivia did not say where the shoot was filmed, but it was on a beach. The sky was overcast, but that did not stop her looking fabulous as she posed in the sexy outfit.

The sexy post, which can be seen on her Instagram account, consisted of two snapshots that saw her lying on her side on the beach. Olivia wore a thin, white crop that was tied into a knot in between her breasts. The top flashed plenty of underboob as she laid on her side. She paired the top with white, string bikini bottoms.

In the first picture, Olivia was lying on her side in shallow water. She leaned on one elbow as she gave the camera a sultry look. She was wet, which caused the shirt to cling to her skin, showing off her voluptuous bustline. The pose also highlighted her hourglass shape and chiseled abs.

The second image was a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot, as the back of a photographer could be seen in the foreground. Olivia was in a similar pose as she was in the first photo. As she leaned on her elbow, she crossed her outer leg over her other leg, calling attention to her curvy hips and long, lean legs. Her free hand was up against her face as she looked at the camera.

Olivia’s wet hair was parted in the middle and hung over her shoulders in waves. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup.

In the caption, Olivia wrote that she found the images on her phone.

The comment section was filled with hundreds of flame and heart-eye emoji, but dozens of Olivia’s followers gushed over how incredible she looked.

“One of the best shoots!” one Instagram user said.

“Wow so sexy,” a second admirer commented.

“So absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third follower.

One fan wanted to see more.

“Please post more from this shoot,” they wrote.

Olivia has kept her admirers entertained with several throwback photos over the past couple of weeks. In March, she shared an update that saw her looking sensational in a pink crop top and miniskirt.