Kyra Santoro Shows Off Awesome Physique In Neon-Green Bikini

American model Kyra Santoro recently took to her Instagram account and shared a very hot, skin-baring snapshot with her 800,000-plus followers.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, April 5, Kyra could be seen rocking a neon-yellow bikini that allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display. She also wore a pair of gray sweatpants that she pulled down to show off her bikini bottoms.

In terms of accessories, she kept it simple by only opting for a delicate gold pendant, a silver bracelet and a light-pink bucket hat with the Playboy logo printed on it.

She decided to go with a natural look and opted for minimal makeup. The application featured a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her brunette tresses in curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms.

To strike a pose, the 26-year-old model could be seen standing against the background of a wooden wall. She inserted her hands in the pockets of her sweatpants, lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, Kyra informed her fans that since she is in quarantine, and presumably free these days, she is planning to dye her hair purple once again. To that end, she asked her fans for their suggestions. Kyra had previously dyed her hair purple back in January 2018.

Within a day of posting, the picture accrued more than 19,000 likes and 250-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised Kyra for her amazing figure and sense of style but they also enthusiastically replied to the caption and poured in their suggestions.

“YES!!!! Omg, I loved your purple hair,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Why do you look SOOO cute in bucket hats?! I don’t understand!!?!” another user chimed in.

“I like your hair color the way it is [smile emoji]. Looks great!” a third follower suggested the model.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s ensemble and her hotness.

“Wow! You look so good in this bikini. You are the sexiest model on IG,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “you’re flawless,” and “so cute and attractive,” to express their admiration for the model. Some of her fans also adopted a millennial approach and posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to praise Kyra instead of using long sentences.

Aside from her followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Talia Richman, Natalie Roser, Jessica Killings, and Oliva Brower.