Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Sexy White Loungewear That Flaunts Her Curves

Nicole Thorne stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update that showcased her tantalizing curves. She included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and the photos were taken in a neutral space with hardwood floors and white walls.

The ensemble that Nicole wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Nicole rocked a white cropped zip-up hoodie and matching white shorts with glittering silver embellishments.

In the first snap, Nicole had the hoodie completely unzipped, and didn’t wear anything underneath the short-sleeved garment. As a result, she flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in the look, and also showcased several inches of her toned stomach.

The shorts she paired the hoodie had an elastic waist band that sat right at Nicole’s natural waist, highlighting her hourglass physique. They had a loose fit, with a silver stripe down the side. The hem of the shorts ended just a few inches down her legs, showing off her toned thighs.

Natural sunlight shone in through a window, illuminating Nicole’s skin and face with a magical glow. Her brunette locks were down in a straight style, and she had minimal makeup on, just long lashes and a slight pink hue on her lips to accentuate her plump pout.

For the second snap, Nicole zipped the hoodie up halfway, while in the third, she angled her body to the side so that the camera captured her curves in profile. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back and she played with some of her silky tresses as she gave the camera a flirtatious look.

Nicole placed a hand on her waist for the fourth and final snap in the series, unzipping the hoodie yet again to showcase her tantalizing curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 7,700 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans also raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 153 comments.

“The word pretty is worthless without you,” one follower commented.

“You look adorable in that set,” another fan added.

“Love every single one of your pictures. Wow,” one fan commented.

Nicole has been thrilling her eager followers with plenty of sizzling snaps, even as she simple stays at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a different Fashion Nova loungewear set. She showcased her curves in a pair of tight high-waisted black shorts and a cropped black sweatshirt that flashed a hint of under boob.