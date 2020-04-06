Toni Braxton Wows Fans In Tiny Low-Cut Silk Dress For New Single Release

Toni Braxton has dropped a new single and has shared with her Instagram followers new photos to go with the campaign.

The “Another Sad Love Song” hitmaker, who looks incredible for 52, stunned in a black silk dress with thin straps. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. It also fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. The attire had a lace-effect at the bottom and fitted Braxton perfectly.

The “He Wasn’t Man Enough” songstress is known for her signature short hair but opted for dark long locks for the occasion. She appeared to have a glossy lip and white nail polish on. Braxton accessorized herself with a ring and a thin necklace around her neck.

For her Instagram upload, she was captured on her knees in front of a red backdrop. Half of her body rested on a rug while she placed her left hand to her right arm. The strap on the right fell down and rested on her shoulder which helped reveal more of her decolletage area. Braxton parted her legs and placed her other hand in between them.

The “Un-Break My Heart” chart-topper looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and proved that you can be sexy at any age.

For her caption, she told fans about the release of her new single “Do It.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.2 million followers.

“Just heard it on the Steve Harvey morning show. @tonibraxton it’s a hit!!” one user wrote.

“Another hit! It’s just what my quarantine needed, another #ToniBraxton and #KennyBabyfaceEdmonds collaboration!” another devotee shared.

“Omg, amazing! That’s just what we need. Yaaaassss,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Toni, that song just said it all. What a PSA message. You are such an inspiration,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram post, Braxton shared the artwork for the single. The Grammy Award winner wowed in the same black silk dress and attached a clip of the song.

The song can be heard in full through the link in her bio.

Braxton has successfully enjoyed a career that has lasted over two decades. One of her most iconic albums, Secrets, was released in 1996 and remains a fan favorite.

Last month, the singer shared a sultry throwback photo from the era which had her followers feeling very nostalgic. The “Long as I Live” entertainer appeared to be in a white dress and looked smoking hot with long wet curly hair.