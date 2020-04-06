Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Pink Sports Bra & Tiny Black Shorts In At Home Challenge Workout

Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram over the weekend to challenge her 12.4 million followers to an at-home workout. The workout featured a ladder challenge exercise that the fitness trainer used to get back in shape after having her daughter Arna.

For the workout video, the Instagram sensation wore a pink sports bra that showed off her postpartum tummy. She paired the top with tiny black gym shorts that left her sculpted legs on display. Despite just having had a baby at the time, the fitness trainer already appeared to be in great shape.

Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and black socks. She accessorized with a gold bar necklace and small stud earrings while her long, dark tresses were pulled up into a high bun on top of her head. She also added a bit of eye makeup and painted lips to make her facial features pop.

The ladder challenge workout was filmed in the Australian native’s living room. The only equipment that Kayla used for the exercises was a gray chair. As the workout contained tricep dips, she used the chair for support. The circuit consisted of just two exercises — the tricep dip and the sit squat. Kayla showed her followers how to properly execute each move while demonstrating the way the ladder challenge works.

Kayla began with one tricep dip and moved into a single sit squat. She then repeated the two exercises but performed two reps of each. In each consecutive round, the trainer added one extra rep until she got to 10. In the caption of the video, Kayla explained how to complete the workout and told her followers that it will really work their triceps and glute muscles.

Also in the caption, the mom of one told her followers that being shut in at home doesn’t mean they can’t still work hard or challenge themselves on their fitness journeys. She ended her message by expressing how proud she is that the SWEAT app, where she hosts her workout program, is offering one month of free access to her BBG program.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and over 300 comments within the first 24 hours of being posted. Kayla’s followers commented on her workout programs and asked questions pertaining to their personal fitness journeys.

“The ideas you come up with are so unique, just gotta love it! Thank you for all these years of pure positivity & inspiration!,” one Instagram user commented.