Tarsha Whitmore Wows Fans In Strappy Mini Dress As She Steps Out For Drive-Thru

Never one to let a good opportunity to look sexy in a skimpy dress pass her by, Tarsha Whitmore wowed her fans with her latest Instagram update, which saw her rocking a strappy number that flashed plenty of skin. The model was glammed up as she headed out to pick up some food from a drive-thru.

The picture captured Tarsha just as she was about to step inside a white Mercedes Benz. The door was open and she gave her followers a good view of her backside in the dress.

The snapshot might have been a view from behind, but it was super sexy thanks to Tarsha’s dress. The skimpy number cut off just below her booty giving her fans a nice look at her bare thighs. The number also had an open back and open sides, which were held together with straps laced across her hips. The openings were wide, showing off a good deal of her skin. She accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy stilettos.

Tarsha struck a pose for the camera with one foot propped on the inside of the door, putting her derrière on display. The straps one the side of the dress pressed against her skin, drawing the eye to her back and slender waist. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Tarsha’s hair and makeup matched her glam look. Her hair was pulled back in a half updo and cascaded in tight curls down her back. She wore a face full of makeup that included bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured and she wore a dark rose gloss on her full lips.

The post was an instant hit with her followers, garnering over 8,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she said she was on her way to get take out. She also said the revealing dress was available from Fashion Nova.

Dozens of Tarsha’s fans raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“You look so good,” one admirer told her.

“Wow girl! Unreal,” said a second Instagram user.

“Stunning,” commented a third follower.

Tarsha has not let being homebound stop her from flaunting her curves online. Last week, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy crop top as she stepped out to make a grocery run.