CJ Sparxx Sizzles In Blue Crop Top And White Thong, Displays Her Enviable Assets On Instagram

American Playboy model Cassandra Sienega aka CJ Sparxx, who is famous for sharing her raunchy snaps on Instagram, recently took to her page and wowed her 800,000-plus fans with two very hot pics.

In the snaps, which were uploaded on Monday morning, Cassandra could be seen rocking a blue crop top that she paired with a skimpy thong. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and slightly lifted her top to provide her fans with a glimpse of underboob. The risque ensemble also enabled her to show off her perfect abs, long legs, and pert derriere.

To keep it glamorous, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a matching eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with a nude lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips.

Cassandra wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun and also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a peach-colored polish.

In the first picture, she could be seen posing with her feet partially submerged in seawater. She kept a hand on her right breast, while lightly touching her chin with the other hand. She tilted her head and looked straight into the camera. In the second snap, she turned her back toward the camera to put her peachy posterior on full display.

The model included a long caption with her post in which she informed her fans that the snap was captured at Flamingo Beach in Aruba where she was enjoying a working vacation there some time ago. She added that self-isolation has enabled her to reflect on the ways in which her life has changed. In the end, she also asked her fans to visit her Only Fans account to receive a surprise.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and close to 300 comments in which fans and followers appreciated Cassandra for her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You make my day because you are truly gorgeous and stunning! I can’t wait to see you live,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Wow! Those are some beautiful shots [fire emoji]” another user chimed in.

“Your pics are the only thing that keeps me sane in this quarantine,” a third follower wrote.

“You are looking absolutely stunning! You are a goddess of beauty,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Christy Mack, Erica Fett, and Kindly Myers.