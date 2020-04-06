Donny Osmond Shares Rare Photo At Home After He Gets Sweet ‘Driveway’ Surprise From His Neighbors

The singer's neighbors paid tribute to him...with sidewalk chalk!

Donny Osmond shared a sweet photo and video after he got a sweet surprise from his neighbors. The Donny & Marie star posted to Instagram to show off sidewalk chalk art on his driveway after some adoring neighbors paid tribute to his career amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Donny, who turned 62 in December, has enjoyed a long career on the stage and screen, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by his neighbors who surprised him with tribute artwork over the weekend. In the Instagram post, the singer is seen leaning against a white pickup truck in the driveway of his home as six youngsters stand a safe distance away from him. The colorful sidewalk chalk art can be seen in the photo.

A close-up of the driveway art shows an adorable drawing of Captain Shang, the character Donny voiced in the Disney animated movie Mulan. “Let’s Get Down To Business,” the name of Captain Shang’s famous song in the movie, is written next to the drawing.

There is also a drawing of a bright blue peacock in tribute to Donny’s persona last year on the Fox TV singing competition The Masked Singer. The script next to that drawing reads, “Our #1 Masked Singer.”

In the accompanying video, Donny is clearly touched by the creative children’s artwork as he says how “cute” it is. In the caption to the post, the “Puppy Love” singer wrote that the sweet gesture made his day.

Fans also reacted to the neighborly surprise in comments to Donny’s post. Many followers raved about the artistic, talented children who decorated the singer’s driveway, while others wondered what it would be like to have Donny Osmond as a neighbor.

“They must have been excited when you became their neighbor,” one fan wrote to Donny. “They are sweet.”

“Wow, how lovely and just as amazing to have you as a neighbor,” another added. “I bet you are the best at karaoke parties!”

“I wish You were my neighbor! I’d bake you cookies!” a third fan wrote to the singer.

“Ohhh, to live next door to Donny Osmond… be still my heart,” another fan wrote.

Donny has posted several messages of hope and inspiration on his social media pages since quarantining with his family last month. In one Instagram post, the Osmond brother reminded fans that in high-stress times, people should not forget what brings them all together.

“Crises teach us the power of community,” Donny wrote.

The superstar singer also told fans to turn to music, laughing, prayers or meditation, baking, playing games, organizing, reading, and calling loved ones to help manage anxiety during the health pandemic.