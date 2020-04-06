Dua Lipa Poses In Crop Top & Skintight Pants While Celebrating 3 Songs In The Top 10

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a long-sleeved crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with skintight high-waisted pants that appeared to be the same color. However, with the upload being shared in black-and-white, the color of her attire wasn’t clear. She wrapped herself up with a sparkly belt and sported her blond and brunette hair up.

Lipa opted for a couple of accessories. She put on numerous rings and small hoop earrings. However, she left her chest bare with no necklaces. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress rocked pointy acrylic nails and applied eyeshadow for the occasion.

In the photo, Lipa was captured on the set of a photoshoot. She posed in front of a backdrop of the sky and oozed confidence.

The “Hotter Than Hell” singer raised both her arms and rested them behind her head. She looked directly at the photographer’s camera lens with a fierce expression and made it look effortless.

In the tags, she credited the photographer who was taking her photo for a shoot, Hugo Comte, as well as the photographer who took the candid image, Pixie Levinson.

For her caption, Lipa thanked her U.K. fans for helping her achieve three songs in the Top 10 — “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” and “Break My Heart.” The singles are all taken from her latest studio album, Future Nostalgia, which had an instant impact among listeners.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 3,950 comments, proving to be popular with her 42 million followers.

“Your new album is killer. It’s been on repeat last few days,” one user wrote.

“You’re an amazing artist! I love you!” another devotee shared.

“FOR THE LOVE OF GOD,” remarked a third fan, adding a flame emoji.

“I’m obsessed with the album, I cannot stop listening,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa has been busy promoting her album with various different photoshoots. The “Be the One” entertainer graced the cover of an issue of The Guardian’s G2 supplement last week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa stunned in a low-cut black-and-white top that was semi-sheer at the front. She wrapped herself up in a long black-and-white coat and paired the ensemble with black jeans and black latex thigh-high boots. The “Break My Heart” hitmaker sported her blonde and brunette hair slicked off her face in a high bun and opted for a bold red lip and dark eye makeup.