Witney Carson Looks Lovely In Denim For Instagram Snap

Witney Carson looks lovely in denim in a snap uploaded to Instagram where the Dancing with the Stars professional is posing with two animal companions as she remains with family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dancer appears to have retreated to her clan’s home base of Utah where she can shelter in place alongside her parents Jill and Tyler, husband Carson, sister Camry, brothers Cade and Jaxton, and other family members.

Witney is wearing an outfit of head-to-toe denim, looking stunning against the rural backdrop. She is standing with two horses, one gray and one brown, who are each behind a tall brown gate. The animals are standing tall and strong behind the 5-foot-3-inch dancer, who appears to be dwarfed by their height. It was not revealed if these animals reside on the property the family owns in American Fork, Utah.

She paired a light-colored denim jacket with a pair of jeans in the same hue. There are rips in the knees of her jeans, and at the bottom, they are substantially cuffed up above her ankles. Witney paired them with white socks and sneakers.

Witney’s hair is long and loose, reaching her shoulders. Her face is hidden behind an oversized pair of aviator sunglasses with lenses that have a deep orange tint. On the dancer’s lips is a natural-looking, blush-colored lipstick.

A shadow of the person taking the photo can be seen on the ground next to the Dancing with the Stars pro.

The property behind Witney is stunning. The grass she is standing on has a mixture of dirt in it. The horses are penned in a field that has a stunning mountain range as its backdrop, some which still have snow caps atop them, as well as an expansive blue sky that dominates the photo.

In the accompanying caption of the image, which has been liked 35,822 times and counting, Witney asked her followers how they were spending their time during this era of social distancing, calling her animal friends “great company.”

In response, many of her followers admitted they were likely doing the same thing as Witney, such as spending time with their immediate families, cooking, reading, eating, and watching television.

Others complimented her on her outfit and the beauty of her animal friends.

“Are those your horses?” asked one fan.

“Literal queen! You’re so pretty!!” said a second admirer of the entertainer.

“Your denim on denim is everything,” responded a third follower.

“This is so cute! I love the picture of you with your horses,” remarked a fourth social media user who believes the animals belong to Witney or her family, though it was not noted where in Utah this photo was taken in its caption.