Abby Dowse Smolders In A Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit At The Pool

Abby Dowse floored fans with a sexy swimsuit look this morning, taking to Instagram to showcase a provocative cut-out one-piece that completely exposed her sculpted midriff. The sizzling blonde flaunted more than her washboard abs and tiny waist in the revealing number, which also showed a great deal of underboob.

The gorgeous model showed off the tantalizing swimsuit while working on her tan at her home pool. Snapped in her back yard, she gave of seriously sultry vibes as she sat on the edge of the pool with her knees spread open, facing the camera with closed eyes and pursed lips. The babe was sitting on her hip, leaning her open palm on the mosaic pool coping, and stretched her toned body as she tucked her arm behind her head. The pose emphasized her fierce physique, putting her chiseled midsection and supple pins on display.

“Looking ripped!” one fan commented on the photo, leaving a flexed-biceps and fire emoji at the end of their post.

Abby was wearing a white bathing suit from online retailer, Oh Polly. The cheeky swimsuit was a one-shoulder design with a square neckline that didn’t create too much decolletage. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, the saucy pool item bared much of Abby’s perky chest, causing her to nearly spill out of the bottom of her top.

The one-piece sported a massive cutout that slashed all across the front, gaping down below her navel and showing her flat tummy. The bottoms were extremely high-cut and perfectly showcased Abby’s slender hips, and sat high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass curves. A chic knotted detail adorned the single shoulder strap, and was matched by a similar embellishment on the side strap of the skimpy bottoms.

The Australian beauty topped off her look with a trendy pair of transparent, aviator sunglasses. She pulled up her long, golden tresses into a messy half bun, letting her locks fall down her back in frizzy curls. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, and was tied with a white scrunchie to match her outfit. Her shoes and manicure adhered to the same color theme. Abby slipped on a pair of platform sneakers for comfort, and added plenty of bling with her usual large hoop earrings and layered necklace. Her list of accessories also included a delicate chain bracelet and a pair of shiny rings on her fingers.

Abby looked radiant, oozing an air of sexy nonchalance as she soaked up the sun in the steamy pose. Fans could also notice her perfect tan and glistening skin, which was oiled down to perfection. A few rebel tendrils swept across her face, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

The seductive poolside snap didn’t fail to capture her fans’ attention, reeling in more than 19,200 likes and 440 comments in the first three hours of going live.

“Love this suit! And you of course,” wrote one person, adding a pair of white heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Abby’s swimsuit.

“That glow,” read another message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.