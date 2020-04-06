‘The Challenge’ Star Angela Babicz Teases Cleavage In Open Top: ‘Real Housewives Of Quarantine’

The Challenge star Angela Babicz thrilled her fans during the coronavirus pandemic with her latest post on Instagram.

Angela posed in her light-colored kitchen that featured sleek cabinets with accents of taupe, and what appeared to look like a carryon piece of luggage. The model wore high waisted, medium wash jeans that featured a yoke and pockets, which showed off her small waist, curvy hips, and thick thighs. She paired the pants with a Fashion Nova long-sleeve, short pink cardigan that she might typically wear over another top. However, this time, the reality TV star, threw the top on without anything else under it, and the tie struggled to contain her ample cleavage, which gave her fans a look at her ample bust and flat stomach. The model wore her raven hair straight with a side part and a flip at the end. She used dramatic pink blush and a complimentary two-toned pink lipstick. Plus, she contoured her face to accent her features. She finished the glamorous look with dramatic eyelashes and a smokey eye. She looked off into the distance with one hand posed behind her head and the other placed on her hips, which showed off her nude manicure.

In the caption, Angela made a quip about being stuck inside, and her fans adored the sexy and fun look. More than 22,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, expressing their approval. Plus, over 150 of her followers also took the time to compose a message to leave in the comments section. Several praised the makeup and hair given the staying in situation, and others peppered the replies with flame and heart emoji expressing their appreciation.

“I’m getting a 1950s let me bake you a pie vibe,” noted one follower, who also left two pink heart emoji. Others replied and affirmed that they got the same feeling from the photograph.

“Let’s talk about how you should be on RHONJ. Hint hint,” a second person teased, tagging Bravo.

“Ok.. you have to be the sexiest lady…omg!!! Always flawless,” wrote a third devotee of the adorable look.

Several followers also pointed out how much they loved the fun hairstyle.

“I don’t know, but this is one of my fav pics of you the short black hair makes you look younger. Very cute,” declared a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Angela showed off her figure in a curve-hugging purple bodycon dress to kick off her 28th birthday month