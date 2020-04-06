‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor Takes A Stand

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of April 13 tease that Nate and Amanda’s romance grows while Billy chases something big. Plus, Jack makes a puzzling discovery, and Victor gives an ultimatum.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) get closer, according to SheKnows Soaps. Amanda recently dared to let the doctor know that she’s ready for a real date, and now it looks like their relationship will move forward. After dealing with Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) and learning he’s in jail for his crimes, Amanda is finally ready to stop living in fear and focus on the positive things in life. She and Nate have a spark, and it will grow into a flame as they get to know each other better and spend plenty of time together. They’re both working for Devon (Bryton James) and Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) clinic, so they have plenty in common. The one problem is, Amanda still looks just like Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and it’s likely they’re somehow related. That drama could end up driving a wedge between the happy couple.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) puts forth an ultimatum. It seems like he gave into Adam’s (Mark Grossman) demands way too quickly. Those closest to Victor, like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), realized that he must have some other reason or plan in the works because he would never just hand over Newman Enterprises to Adam or anybody else. The Mustache doesn’t take too well to being blackmailed. Now, Victor lets it be known that he is unwilling to continue with the way things have been.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) goes after a lead. He has a renewed sense of purpose when it comes to his job at Chancellor. He wants to make sure he gets plenty of business for his and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) new communication division. This connection could come at a price, though. Billy’s last major plan ended in disaster when Lily figured out he misrepresented a candidate for a job.

Jack (Peter Bergman) discovers something puzzling. Lately, Theo (Tyler Johnson) has been scheming to bring down Kyle (Michael Mealor) and take over Jabot. Jack lost his temper with both young men, and he detailed a series of consequences for them. Theo seemed to cool it a bit, but Jack might find a clue about what is going on with the company. This could end up leading to Theo’s eventual downfall because even though Jack is focusing more on Dina (Marla Adams), he’s still involved in the family company.