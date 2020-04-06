Ousted Inspector General Says Donald Trump Fired Him For Handling Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint Properly

The intelligence community inspector general fired by Donald Trump is pushing back, saying that he was removed from his position after fulfilling legal obligations to bring forward a complaint that led to the president’s impeachment.

Michael Atkinson was fired by Trump on Friday, months after he forwarded to Congress a complaint regarding the president’s actions to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on political opponent Joe Biden. As The Hill reported, Atkinson responded in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday night, saying he believes that Trump fired him simply because he followed the legal process for forwarding whistleblower complaints.

“It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General, and from my commitment to continue to do so,” Atkinson said.

The statement from Atkinson added that he was legally obligated to ensure that whistleblowers could disclose matters involving classified information to congressional intelligence committees, and that their identities would be protected in order to guard against reprisal. Some members of the Republican Party, including many close to Trump, have been accused of trying to reveal the identity of the whistleblower.

The whistleblower complaint became a matter of contention in the weeks after it was first lodged, with the Trump administration reportedly taking action to stop it from being forwarded to Congress. But Atkinson deemed that the complaint was an “urgent” matter and sent it along, ultimately leading to an investigation ended with Trump’s impeachment in the House and acquittal in a Senate vote that followed mostly along party lines.

In his statement on Friday, Trump noted that he had the power to appoint or fire the inspector general, saying he no longer has confidence in Atkinson’s work. Trump said that Atkinson will be removed from his post within 30 days.

Trump had already moved to fire or reassign others who played a role in the impeachment inquiry. That included removing impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from his post inside the White House, even having security escort both Vindman and his twin brother, who works in another part of the White House, off the grounds. Just hours after Vindman was reassigned, Trump announced that he was recalling fellow impeachment witness Gordon Sondland from his role as ambassador to the European Union.

Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong in pressuring the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation of Biden, calling the impeachment process a politically motivated witch hunt and expressing vindication in his acquittal.