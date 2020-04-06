Jasmine Sanders Gets Flirty In A Bandeau Bra

Jasmine Sanders has been busy posting new updates with her new puppy on Instagram since six days ago, but took a break from showing it off with a new, flirty selfie video. In the clip, the Sports Illustrated model showed off her natural curls and rocked a bandeau bra.

The hottie’s top was bright blue and had a white horizontal stripe down the side. It hugged her chest and a peek of her cleavage was visible. She also sported what appeared to be a baggy white pair of shorts with a bright blue stripe down the side.

The clip began with Jasmine sitting up and gazing at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed. Her voluminous blond locks were hard to miss as it framed her face and added a playful vibe to her look. Her makeup application brought out her natural beauty, and it included shimmery blush, light eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick.

The model then leaned forward and brought her shoulder in as she tilted her head and smiled widely. She gave a quick wink before returning to her initial pose.

Jasmine then placed her hands in her hair and ruffled her locks vigorously to fluff them up. She continued to play with her hair, only stopping briefly to flash another big smile and a second wink before the video ended.

The Instagram post has been viewed over 144,700 times so far and Jasmine’s followers had lots to say in the comments section, with most people distracted by her incredible hair.

“Curl looking good girl,” raved an admirer.

“Your hair looks so healthy n gorgeous,” observed a second fan.

“Quarantine hair goals,” declared a third social media user.

Plus, one supporter had a question.

“Do you mind sharing your process? I have only tried one product from this brand and it didn’t work out as I had hoped. I will try it again but just wanted to see if you had any favorite tips,” they wrote.

“I’ll make a video soon,” responded Jasmine, punctuating her message with a two hearts emoji.

In addition, Jasmine shared another update on March 13 and flaunted her figure. That time, she rocked a tiny tie-dye bikini with a front-tie top. Her bottoms were matching with straps that rested high on her hips, and the extra string fell down her upper thighs. The model’s hair was drenched in the first photo as she glanced down towards the ground with her lips parted. She popped her left hip and placed both of her hands in her hair.