Body Positive Model Iskra Lawrence Posts Her Final Pregnancy Bikini Post

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence just wowed her 4.6 million Instagram followers with a series of bikini pictures, despite the fact that she is currently nine months pregnant. The model, who most famously has a contract with Aerie, is expecting her first child with her music-producer boyfriend Philip Payne.

In the four shots, Lawrence modeled a trendy mismatched set. The top consisted of a black scoop-neck style with a knot in the center of the bust. The garment also featured fashionable capped sleeves.

Meanwhile, the bottom was a pretty lilac hued brief decorated with a black tropical leaf pattern. Lawrence completed the look with a sarong in the same print as the bikini bottoms.

The Aerie ambassador kept her makeup simple and fresh-faced and styled her blond locks into natural beachy waves. Her accessories consisted of a gold necklace and matching cuff bracelet.

In the first of the four shots, Iskra posed in front of a wooden fence while smiling at something — or someone — off at the side. In the second, she grinned straight at the camera while cupping her bump.

The third picture looked almost identical to the first, but in reverse, and the last offering showed Lawrence with her sarong dropped to show off more of her figure.

Part of Lawrence’s fame stems from her positivity, and the Aerie model did not disappoint fans by leaving a sweet message in her caption.

“I’m aware the whole world is scary right now, but it’ll there is anyway for you to find some joy and ways to show yourself some self love,” she wrote.

“If that’s throwing on a new bikini and dancing round the house, sitting under a lamp, reading a book and pretending you’re on a beach,” she added, along with a laughing-crying face and thinking emoji.

Fans loved the update, and awarded the shots over 85,000 likes and around 350 likes.

“I freaking love your posts. I love the honesty. And actual pictures of you,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eye face.

“You are so inspiring, Iskra, thank you for being you,” echoed a second, along with two pink and one red heart.

“Looking like a goddess!! So excited for you,” wrote a third.

“Gorgeous! Wishing you a safe and peaceful delivery any day now!” concluded a fourth, finishing her comment with a red heart.

The latest upload is not the first time that Lawrence has posed pregnant in a bikini. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also modeled a set featuring a green multi-colored top and blue bottoms.