Joan Smalls Soaks Herself With A Hose On Instagram

Joan Smalls posted a new Instagram update to her feed for the first time in several days today, and she appeared to be making the most out of the sunny weather. The beauty posed poolside and soaked herself with a garden hose as she flaunted her physique in an eye-catching outfit.

In the photo, Joan stood with her right knee popped in as she raised one hand high in the air. She angled the hose down towards her head as she placed her left hand in her hair. The model closed her eyes and parted her lips in a sensual manner. Her pose emphasized her lean and slender figure.

She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application included dark eyeshadow, light pink blush, and dark pink lipstick. The only accessories that she appeared to be wearing were earrings, and the simple styling left the focus on her physique.

Her ensemble included a yellow teddy that she left untied towards the bottom. It featured white straps and lace edging along her chest. There was another tier of ruffles by her midriff, and the bottom hem had floral lace. In addition, Joan wore a pair of small bikini bottoms that were white with different sized squares on it. The teddy was completely drenched in the snap and the sheer fabric clung to her torso.

Behind the stunner was a pool with tons of green foliage on the side. The image was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and a beam of sunlight fell down towards the ground on the right side of the frame.

The post has been liked over 34,100 times and her enthusiastic followers took to the comments section to leave a variety of compliments. This included a message from fellow model, Irina Shayk.

“Omg girl!!!” she exclaimed.

“It doesn’t get any better than this!” declared a second admirer.

“@joansmalls you look pretty,” wrote another fan.

“Good morning queen it’s good to see you in good health,” noted a fourth social media user.

In addition, Joan sported the same bikini bottoms in another update from seven days ago. That time, she rocked the matching top and posted a silly video as she exuded sensual vibes and held a bottle of cleaner in her hand. The model sported large yellow gloves and was presumably cleaning. She wore her hair in a slick high bun and gave fierce looks. Her toned abs and cleavage were hard to miss. Behind her was a living room area.