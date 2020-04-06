‘One Piece’ Chapter 976 Reveals Law and Kid’s Reaction To Straw Hat Pirates’ New Member Jinbe

Since the end of One Piece Whole Cake Island Arc, there has been a heated debate among fans whether former Warlord of the Sea and Sun Pirates captain Jinbe is dead or alive. After expressing his desire to become a subordinate of Monkey D. Luffy, Jinbe, together with the Sun Pirates, decided to serve as shields to help the Straw Hat Pirates escape from Emperor Big Mom’s territory. After months of waiting, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has finally given fans an answer to their question about Jinbe.

The latest chapter of One Piece featured Jinbe showing up in the Land of Wano to officially become a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Aside from his appearance, what made most people, including Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid, surprise about the recent events is Jinbe’s decision to join the Straw Hat Pirates. In One Piece Chapter 976, both Law and Kid showed mixed reactions after learning that Jinbe would be the 10th member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Based on the looks on their faces, Law and Kid were still in disbelief that a pirate of Jinbe’s caliber would consider serving under Luffy. Also, it seems like they are worried that one of their top rivals and fellow member of the Worst Generation gained a very powerful ally. Luffy, Law, and Kid may have decided to join forces in taking down Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido, but all of them are still dreaming of finding the greatest treasure, One Piece, and becoming the next Pirate King.

In One Piece Chapter 976, Jinbe showed up in a perfect time when the Beast Pirates were about to destroy several ships of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. When the Beast Pirates started distancing themselves from the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, most of them thought they were trying to escape. However, when they found the right distance, the Beast Pirates started bringing out their long-range cannons and fired at the Straw Hat Pirates alliance.

Luckily, before they suffered heavy damage and lost plenty of allies, Jinbe emerged from the sea, put a hole in the Beast Pirates’ warship, and destroyed their long-range cannons. After taking down the enemies, Jinbe introduced himself as the First Son of the Sea who is now the new helmsman of the Straw Hat Pirates crew. One Piece Chapter 976 revealed that Jinbe currently has a bounty of 438 million berries.