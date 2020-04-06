Danielle Herrington Sizzles In Purple Lingerie

Danielle Herrington hasn’t been posting very often on Instagram lately, having only shared one update last month on March 17. However, she broke her silence on the platform with a new two-part photo series today and flaunted her incredible figure in purple lingerie.

In the first snap, Danielle posed on the ground and propped herself up with her left arm. She crossed her right leg in front and glanced down towards the ground as she raised her right hand to touch her sunglasses.

The Sports Illustrated model’s lingerie included a thick-strapped bra with a v-neckline. The base of the bra was nude with a purple mesh overlay. Plus, it featured line drawings of a woman striking a variety of poses. Her matching bottoms had a low waistline and fell a couple of inches below her belly button.

Danielle wore her hair up in an elaborate, braided hairstyle. Plus, she sported a colorful flower crown that complemented her outfit. It consisted of purple, white, and pink flowers.

In addition, the hottie sported a dramatic makeup application that included shimmery purple eyeshadow and glossy dark pink lipstick. Her accessories included a bedazzled choker necklace and a large ring on her right hand. Her sunglasses had thin oval-shaped lenses with three charm accents on the right side.

Danielle posed on a bed of tulle fabric in pastel blue, peach, and purple tones. There was also a square, white fuzzy pillow.

In the second image, Danielle lied on her back and played with her hair with both of her hands.

The share has been liked over 6,500 times and fans took to the comments section to leave these messages.

“Looking good Danielle,” complimented a supporter.

“Hot D*MN!!!!! Just what i needed to brighten my day keep them coming please,” raved a second admirer.

“You are def giving us purple and I’m here for it,” gushed a third social media user.

“Spring is here! You are she!” exclaimed a follower, referring to the caption as Danielle promoted a spring line of lingerie.

Danielle shared another photo of herself rocking a flower crown and lingerie on February 17, that time posing on the ground as she sat up. Her bra and bottoms were a bright lavender tone with floral accents throughout. She sat on the ground with tons of colorful carnations scattered around her and she held a flower in her hands. The model gazed directly at the camera with a flirty smile on her face with her lips closed.