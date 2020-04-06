Ohio Democrat Says Donald Trump Should Face ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ For Promoting Untested Coronavirus Drug

An Ohio Democrat believes that Donald Trump should face international “prosecution” for continuing to promote an untested coronavirus drug that his own White House experts have warned is not yet authorized for widespread use.

This weekend at his daily pressers on the coronavirus, Trump continued to promote the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been shown to be effective in treating coronavirus in some patients but is in the process of testing before it is moved into widespread use. While Trump has been confident in promoting the drug, other members of the White House’s coronavirus task force have called for caution, including Dr. Anthony Fauci who noted that there is only anecdotal evidence that the drug is effective.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump pushed the drug again on Sunday, saying there is no reason to wait on moving forward with its use in treating COVID-19.

“What do you have to lose?” Trump asked. “I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”

That did not sit well with Ohio Democrat Tavia Galonski, who took to Twitter to say that Trump should face a criminal referral for pressing the unproven drug. In reply to a Twitter user who said Trump should face “an invitation to The Hague for crimes against humanity” for pushing the untested drug, the state representative said she would make a criminal referral herself.

“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski wrote in a tweet that has attracted viral attention. “Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

Galonski appeared to be serious about the idea, asking in a subsequent tweet for help in starting a petition to carry through with the idea.

As Axios reported, there has been a sharp battle within the White House about whether to promote the drug as a potential way of treating the virus. The report noted that a closed-door meeting on Saturday with economic adviser Peter Navarro growing heated with Fauci after he pointed out that the evidence supporting the drug was still anecdotal.

Trump has cut some red tape in allowing the Food and Drug Administration to test the vaccines and therapies to treat the coronavirus, but experts say a full vaccine could be 12 to 18 months away.