Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Extremely Skintight Green Biker Shorts

Miami-based model Anastasiya Kvitko floored her 10.7 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she flaunted her figure in skintight biker shorts. The upload was another example of why many fans have dubbed Kvitko the “Russian Kim Kardashian.”

In the shot, Kvitko sported a trendy athleisure ensemble consisting of a sports bra and shorts. The sports bra was a classic black color, with a low scooped neckline that gave ample view of Kvitko’s cleavage. It was also a racerback style, with an open triangle cutout in the back exposing an extra dose of skin.

Kvitko coupled the sports bra with a pair of green biker shorts. The shorts were made from a spandex material and expertly hugged her famous curves. The high-waisted cut of the garment served to highlight her hourglass figure, and material clung to her pert posterior.

To complete the look, Kvitko styled her blond highlighted hair into a sleek flat-ironed look, with a number of shorter tendrils that framed her face. She kept her makeup fresh-faced, with a simple swipe of mascara and bold brow coupled with a nude lip.

The setting for the shot was a sleek staircase, with a modern light display and gunmetal wall in the background. Kvitko posed while walking up the stairs, angling sideways to the camera to showcase her killer figure while looking over her shoulder.

Fans loved the weekend update, and awarded the shot over 70,000 likes and close to 1000 comments within just a couple hours of posting.

“Wooow… So so so beautiful,” one besotted fan raved, adding three red hearts, a fire symbol, and a besotted face emoji.

“BOOTY QUEEN,” exclaimed a second, along with the drooling face, prayer hands, and smiling devil emoji.

“WOW With a gym partner like that, I would go to the gym every day,” teased a third, along with a heart-eye face and a black heart.

“As always, Anastasiya making everything she wears look good,” concluded a fourth.

In the caption, Kvitko tagged Fashion Nova. The popular clothing retailer has a long-standing contract with the model, and she often advertises their styles.

Another company that has successfully employed Kvitko is beverage brand Bang Energy. She has filmed a number of videos for the sports drink, and released her latest offering earlier this week.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Kvitko’s new video showed her in a skintight purple dress while standing in front of a floor-to-ceiling high-rise window. The upload ended up earning close to 67,000 likes.