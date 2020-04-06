Rianna Conner Carpenter Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Skimpy Camoflauge Swimsuit

Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter is an expert at titillation. She knows exactly what to wear and how to pose to best show off her voluptuous curves. Her most recent Instagram post shows Rianna wearing a skimpy camouflage swimsuit that leaves almost nothing to the imagination. The majority of her colorful tattoos were also visible.

The suit allowed Rianna to show off her incredible breasts and cleavage. The highly NSFW photo barely hid her bust from the camera. Composed of only three pieces of fabric and some string, Rianna’s one-piece showed off far more of her fit figure than it hid.

Not only did she flaunt her chest, but her brazen outfit displayed her lean torso, slender thighs, and her pelvic region. The bottom of her swimsuit hid her most private areas from view, but a sliver of her pelvic tattoo was visible.

The stunner pulled her ash-blond hair back into a messy bun and held it in place behind her head with both hands. She opted for a full face of makeup, which included mocha-colored bronzer, lined eyes, and mascara. She completed her application with a glossy shade of brown lipstick and defined eyebrows.

According to her geotag, Rianna posed for the photo in North Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas. She sank into a low kneel on the grass in front of what appeared to be a palm tree outside of a small house. She lengthened her neck and stretched her upper body into a glorious arch to create the overall sexy look of the photograph.

In under ten hours, Rianna’s latest Instagram share earned more than 19,700 likes. Tons of her fans and admirers flocked to the comments section to drool over her pic and rate her bathing suit at her request. A few users even said they planned to use the snap as their new phone wallpaper.

“100 I never seen camo look the good before,” praised one fan.

“What bathing suit?? All I see is skin and bushes, what magic is this?!” joked another user, using a laughing tears emoji for emphasis.

“The suit is alright, but the way you wear it makes it a ten!” gushed a third admirer, inserting a heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“I didn’t realize that was a bathing suit BUT I LOVE IT! 10/10 recommend,” chimed in a fourth person.

At the end of March, Rianna shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a plunging bodysuit that flaunted her intense cleavage.