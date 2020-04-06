Issa Vegas Straddles A Chair In A Thong Bikini

Issa Vegas has been showcasing her curvy booty in her most recent updates on Instagram, and likely caught many of her fans’ attention with her newest photo series. There were five snaps in the set, and the sensation posed in a colorful ensemble that included a lime green thong. In particular, she got extra flirty in several of the shots, including in the second image when she straddled a chair.

In this picture, Issa posed on a plush, gray chair with no armrests. She sat with her knees on either side of the chair and raised her right foot in the air. The model arched her back and tugged at her jacket with one hand and placed her other hand on her sunglasses.

The stunner’s ensemble included a bright neon pink bra, a thong with thick straps, and a cropped denim jacket with long sleeves. Issa completed her look with a pair of matching hot pink boots that reached her mid-calves and a pair of reflective sunglasses.

The cutie wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, and added more color to her look with her makeup application. She sported bright red lipstick and a small cat eye.

Behind her was a living area that was out of focus. However, it was possible to make out a white couch and a floating staircase.

The rest of the photo set were comprised of photos of Issa striking different poses on the chair, and a couple more pics were of her standing outside by a glass railing.

The update has been liked over 169,300 times and Issa’s many admirers took to the comments section to leave their thoughts. Her long caption prompted many of her fans to leave long messages, although the majority were written in Spanish.

“So beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“WOOOOW,” raved a second social media user, punctuating their compliment with a long string of red heart emoji.

“OMG,” declared a third supporter.

“Gorgeous,” wrote another follower.

The model often shows off her curves in bikinis, and posted another swimsuit photo series on March 18. That time, Issa posed in front of a wooden closet and wall and gave flirty looks. Her ensemble was white with horizontal stripes throughout and the nude base added sex appeal. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her dark roots peeked through. Moreover, her bright pink and blue manicure added color to her otherwise monochromatic look.