Hannah Palmer Stuns In A Gray Crop Top And Cutoffs As She And A Pal Play With A Puppy

Hannah's friend, Amanda, was also rocking a crop top.

Hannah Palmer rocked a skintight crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes for a video shoot that included cameos by a cute canine and the model’s gorgeous human pal, Amanda Trivizas.

On Sunday, Hannah took to Instagram to share an entertaining new promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her 1.4 million followers. She was rocking an outfit that was a bit more covered up than usual, but her fans didn’t seem to mind.

Hannah was wearing a ribbed cropped tank top that clung to her curves. The dark gray garment had a low scoop neck that showcased her massive cleavage. The top also exposed her toned and tanned midriff.

Hannah’s bottoms were a pair of faded denim cutoffs that revealed a small glimpse of her pert posterior when they were filmed from the back. The garment had a high waist that helped to accentuate Hannah’s hourglass shape. They also showed off her long, athletic legs.

Hannah was wearing her long, blond hair styled in soft waves, and she was sporting her usual understated beauty look. Her lips were a natural nude shade, and her eye shadow was a shimmery pearl hue. A light coat of mascara had also been applied to her long, curled eyelashes.

Hannah was joined by her friend Amanda, who previously appeared alongside her in a video that was shot on a beach. Both women wore swimsuits for that steamy shoot, but Amanda was rocking a sportier look for her latest cameo in one of Hannah’s videos. Her ensemble consisted of a teal cropped sweat top and a pair of skintight bicycle shorts.

Amanda’s glamorous beauty look included a sultry smokey eye, a shimmery dark pink lip, and a bold dark brow. She was wearing her raven-colored tresses down and straight.

Hannah and Amanda were shown posing on green synthetic turf in a fenced-off area on top of a building. They were joined by Hannah’s adorable pet Pomeranian. At one point in the video, the sneaky little pup stole a few licks of Hannah’s energy drink. The cute pooch also got a plenty of kisses and cuddles, and he made Hannah lean over to show off more of her cleavage while she she was playing with him.

Hannah’s video was a hit with her followers.

“WOW! Absolutely stunning and beautiful young ladies. Simply gorgeous,” read one response to her post.

“You look beautiful and a cute dog. Stay safe and healthy,” another fan wrote.

“You are beyond earth,” a fourth admirer gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah introduced her followers to the Pomeranian featured in her video last month. She still hasn’t shared her playful new pet’s name.