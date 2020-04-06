Yaslen Clemente Stuns In A Thong Bikini At The Beach

Yaslen Clemente has been on a roll today on Instagram and has shared two new updates, rocking a bikini in both. And in her most recent share, the model called attention to her curvy booty and posed in a thong bikini at the beach.

The hottie stood with her back angled towards the camera and propped up her left knee as she pointed her toes. She glanced over her left shoulder at the camera with a smile on her face and placed her hands on either side of her derrière.

Yaslen’s bikini was white with turquoise gems throughout. Although her top was only partially visible, it was possible to note that there were gems that decorated the bottom corner and the straps featured a matching bead on the ends. Plus, her bikini bottoms had a high-waisted cut and featured the gems on the top that were laid out in triangles.

The sensation wore her hair down in a side part and appeared to be having a blast. The shot was taken on a sunny day with low-lying clouds in the background, and the bright sunlight left her skin glowing.

Yaslen’s makeup application appeared very natural, and helped to emphasize her natural beauty. Moreover, her manicure was hard to miss, and it was black save for a white nail on her ring finger.

Behind her was a stretch of deserted beach with bright blue ocean. Far away in the backdrop were white buildings.

The post was tagged with a dentist, Hollywood Perfect Smile and Beijo Baby, a bikini brand.

The model’s newest share has been liked over 38,200 times so far and her adoring fans headed to the comments section to talk about her good looks.

“Beautiful beach, beautiful woman,” declared a social media user.

“Very gorgeous legs,” declared a second follower.

“Keep doing a great job on your bootyful workouts @yaslenxoxo,” wrote a third admirer.

“Shii I’ll go with you,” joked a supporter, responding to her caption.

Many people also agreed that they would be heading to the beach also whenever the coronavirus quarantine is over.

Plus, Yaslen shared more bikini snaps four days ago, that time posing indoors on her white couch. She sported a white swimsuit with red cherries throughout and exuded flirty vibes. In the first picture, the beauty was on her knees and held a strawberry to her mouth. She closed her eyes and opened her lips and held a bowl of fruit in her left hand. She wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious curls.