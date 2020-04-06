Halley Berry Responds To Criticism Over Her 6-Year-Old Son Wearing Heels, Says It Was ‘Harmless Fun’

Halle Berry has responded to criticism after sharing a video of her 6-year-old son walking around in high heels. She asked her haters to have some “compassion” and enjoy a little “harmless fun,” reports People Magazine.

The John Wick actress shared a video clip of her son Maceo-Robert having fun in a pair of her white high-heeled boots on Instagram last week. The video clip shows him wearing plaid pajamas and walking across the floor and clumsily walking up the stairs in the shoes.

Halle was trying to share something lighthearted with her 6 million Instagram followers as she cheekily wrote that they were on day 12 of the quarantine in her caption.

While most of the comments were positive, there were a few people who negatively responded to the video by saying they “hoped” it was her daughter in the footage and not her son. Halle responded with grace and kindness to her critics, even while politely correcting them and implying they should lighten up.

“[H]armless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?” replied Halle. She also added several positive emoji to her comment

Another user mistakenly identified Maceo-Robert as a girl, and Halle quickly stepped in to correct them, albeit in a nice way. While Halle only clapped back at a couple of haters, any other negative comments were nipped in the bud by her loyal fans.

Aside from a couple of negative remarks, the majority of commenters had nothing but friendly and complimentary things to say about Halle and her son. The video wound up earning more than 49,500 likes and over 3,300 comments, including a few by celebrities like Octavia Spencer and Maria Emmerich. The footage was viewed over 514,000 times.

Dozens of people joked that he looked better in heels than they did and that their kids were doing something similar at home.

“He’s walking in heels better than I could on any given day,” wrote one fan.

“That all dressed up and no where to go MOOD,” said another person, adding several dancing girl emoji to their remark.

“Too[k] those stairs like a drunken Saturday Night,” joked a third commenter, adding a laughing emoji to their message.

“He’s thinking how does my mom walk in these,” chimed in a fourth user.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Halle had shared another fun photo of herself wearing a stunning dress to water her garden. She wrote that since she can’t wear the new outfit outdoors, she would at least wear it around the house.