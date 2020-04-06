Romee Strijd Wears Nothing But A Net Top

Romee Strijd was spotted today on celebrity photographer, Gilles Besimon’s, Instagram feed. The captivating Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in front of a grand piano wearing nothing but a net top and left little to the imagination.

In the snap, Romee sat on a black piano bench with her right shoulder facing the camera. She parted her legs slightly and placed her hands in between her legs. The blonde glanced over her right shoulder at the camera with a sultry pout on her face and exuded coy vibes.

The model’s shirt was black and netted with sparkling jewels throughout. It had long sleeves and the hem rested on her lower back. Notably, the shirt was from Alexandre Vauthier. And thanks to her choice to go without bottoms, her bare derrière was hard to miss in the snap.

Romee wore her hair down in a side part with her luxurious curls cascading around her shoulders, with most of her locks brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup application was natural-looking and helped emphasize her natural beauty. It included silver eyeshadow, mascara, and pink lipstick.

The stunner was well-lit thanks to the natural lighting that flooded the room from the right side of the frame.

Gilles took the time to credit many people from the team that made the photo shoot possible. This included hairstylist Sebastien Bascle, makeup artist Lloyd Simmonds, and stylist Caroline Christiansson. Maxim Magazine was also tagged in the post, as the image was apparently taken for their publication.

The update has garnered over 4,500 likes so far and people took to the comments section to discuss the eye-catching share. This included a shout-out from Caroline.

“My Favorite picture!!” she declared.

“That look in your eyes just dangerous,” gushed a supporter.

“Agreed. Music (fresh air & exercise too) cures almost everything,” wrote a third follower, noting a hashtag in the caption.

“She hits notes of absolute beauty!!!” raved a fourth social media user.

The photo is more revealing than most of Romee’s personal shares on her feed, but it’s clear that her fans were feeling the vibe.

In addition, Romee shared another update on March 15 to her page and showed off her flirty side. That time, she posed in a luxurious bathroom and wore only a white towel. She held it in place with her left hand and placed her left hand on the side of her face. The model gave a fierce, sultry expression and looked directly at the camera. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and rocked hoop earrings.