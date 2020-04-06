Romee Strijd Wears Nothing But A Net Top

Romee Strijd was spotted today, appearing on celebrity photographer Gilles Bensimon’s Instagram feed. The captivating Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in front of a grand piano wearing nothing but a net top which left little to the imagination.

In the snap, Romee sat on a black piano bench with her right shoulder facing the camera. She parted her legs slightly and placed her hands in between her legs. The blonde glanced over her right shoulder, giving the camera a sultry expression.

The model’s shirt was black and netted with sparkling jewels throughout. It had long sleeves and the hem rested on her lower back. Notably, the shirt was from Alexandre Vauthier. Thanks to her choice to go nude from the waist down, her bare derrière was hard to miss in the snap.

Romee wore her hair down in a side part, with her luxurious curls cascading around her shoulders. Her makeup application was natural looking and helped emphasize her innate beauty. She sported silver eye shadow, mascara, and pink lipstick.

The stunner was well-lit thanks to the soft lighting that flooded the room from the right side of the frame.

Gilles took the time to credit many people from the team that had made the photo shoot possible. This team included hairstylist Sebastien Bascle, makeup artist Lloyd Simmonds, and stylist Caroline Christiansson. Maxim Magazine was also tagged in the post, as the image was apparently taken for their publication.

The update has garnered over 4,500 likes so far, and people took to the comments section to discuss the eye-catching share. There, Caroline offered up a note of encouragement to all involved.

“My Favorite picture!!” she declared.

“That look in your eyes just dangerous,” gushed a supporter.

“Agreed. Music (fresh air & exercise too) cures almost everything,” wrote a third follower, noting a hashtag in the caption.

“She hits notes of absolute beauty!!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The photo is more revealing than most of Romee’s personal shares on her feed, but it’s clear that her fans were feeling the vibe.

Romee shared another risque update to her page on March 15, that time showing off her flirty side. She posed in a luxurious bathroom and wore only a white towel. She held the towel in place with her left hand and placed her right hand close to her face. The model gave a fierce, sexy expression and looked directly at the camera. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and rocked hoop earrings.