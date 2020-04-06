AEW News: Tony Khan Announces Several Huge Matches For The Next Episode Of ‘Dynamite’

On Sunday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced several matches for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Following her impressive victory on last week’s show, Hikaru Shida iwill face “The Doctor” Britt Baker in a match that could determine the next challenger for Nyla Rose’s Women’s Championship.

Shida is currently the number one ranked competitor in the division, but Baker is only a few slots below at fourth, and she has recently established herself as a heel who’s willing to win at all costs.

Newest recruit Lance Archer — who made his in-ring debut last week by beating Marko Stunt in a dominant showing — will also be in action against an opponent who’s still to be unveiled.

Archer’s match won’t be against someone from the TNT Championship tournament bracket. While he’s one of the eight participants who’s been chosen to compete for the new title, his first match isn’t for two weeks, and he’ll be taking on Colt Cabana.

Archer has also been targeting Cody Rhodes in recent weeks, but the AEW executive vice president will take on his former friend and nemesis Shawn Spears in the tournament’s kickoff match.

While the Rhodes and Spears’ rivalry ended several months ago, there is still a lot of bad blood between the pair following their match at last year’s All Out pay-per-view.

The feud between Rhodes and Spears was also shrouded in controversy, as the result of a violent chair spot that went wrong. Spears hit Rhodes over the head with the weapon and busted him open at 2019’s Fyter Fest show, which brought some negative attention to the company. However, Fans will be excited to see if their upcoming match will cause any more drama.

Former World Champion Chris Jericho will take on a new role, however, as he’s set to do commentary with Tony Schiavone for the entire show. Jericho was a guest commentator on the first empty arena show a few weeks ago, and his efforts were well received by the AEW fan base.

Brodie Lee — formerly Luke Harper in WWE — has also been featured heavily on recent shows. Having been unveiled as The Exalted One last month, he’s been starring in vignettes that fire shots at Vince McMahon. It’s highly likely that this week’s show will feature another to keep the momentum going.

The next Dynamite promises to be full of exciting action, but the company has also confirmed matches for other upcoming episodes. Kip Sabian will face Dustin Rhodes in the coming weeks, while Sammy Guevara will have another match against his rival Darby Allin as the tournament heats up.