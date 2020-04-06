W.H. Expert Recommends New Coronavirus Measures: ‘This Is The Moment To Not Be Going To The Grocery Store’

A White House expert is warning Americans that they may need to be taking even more stringent measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including avoiding going out in public as much as possible for the coming weeks.

As KBMT reported, coronavirus task force expert Dr. Deborah Birx said this weekend that people should begin avoiding all but the most essential trips outside their homes over the course of the next two weeks.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” Birx said. “This is the moment to do everything that you can on the president’s guidelines. This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store and not be going to the pharmacy – but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe.”

As The Inquisitr reported, fellow task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had already warned that the coronavirus death toll in the next two weeks will likely rise sharply. By Sunday evening, there were more than 9,600 deaths across the United States, with the number of daily deaths growing exponentially.

Before the new recommendation from Dr. Birx to avoid public outings, the federal government had been increasing its recommendations to include stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of cloth face coverings for all people when they go out in public. Though these coverings do not prevent the wearer from becoming infected, it does slow the spread of the virus to others if the person wearing it is infected.

As Click2Houston reported, the recommendation led to a rush of people visiting craft supplies stories to buy fabric. Some people purchased hundreds of dollars of materials, planning to make a number of masks to be shared with people in the community. The agency recommended that people not try to acquire the medical-grade masks, as these have been in short supply and are needed at hospitals that have been stretched thin due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators,” the agency noted on its website. “Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”

The CDC had already advised people to maintain six feet of distance from others when going out in public, and limiting trips as much as possible.