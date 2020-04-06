Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Curvy Backside In A Red Thong Bikini As She Works On Her Tan

Lauren was sitting outside with her legs spread as she worked on her laptop.

Lauren Drain wowed her fans by flaunting her fit figure in a cheery bikini with a revealing back. On Sunday, the fitness model took to Instagram to share a short video of what working from home looks like for her, and her 3.9 million followers liked what they saw.

Lauren was shown rocking a scarlet two-piece. Her top’s shoulder straps were adjustable in a fun way. Instead of featuring a slider like those used on bra straps, the thin strings could be tied as tight or as loose as the wearer desired. Lauren’s knotted bows were located on her shoulder blades.

Lauren’s matching bottoms had a thong back that put her pert posterior on full display. The small triangle of fabric above the thong slightly scooped down in the middle, further accentuating the curves of Lauren’s round derriere.

Lauren was sitting on the blue cushioned seat of a curved wicker lounger beside her pool. She had her legs spread so that one foot was on each side of the piece of outdoor furniture. Her toes were pointed, which engaged her powerful calf muscles. She also had her back arched, which showed off her sculpted, strong back muscles and tiny waist. The bikini competitor was sporting a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sunlight beaming down on her outdoor office space.

Lauren had placed a laptop in front of her between her legs. While she was using it to get a little work done, she ran her fingers through her silky blond hair.

In the caption of her post, the Las Vegas resident listed a few things that she’s been doing at home during lockdown, including working on her tan and doing client work.

In the comments section of Lauren’s video, many of her Instagram followers expressed amazement that she just gave birth three months ago.

“I can’t believe you just had a baby Wowww you look amazing as always,” read one response to her post.

“I agree just had a baby unbelievable. Hard work pays off. You look AMAZING,” another fan gushed.

“Absolutely stunning!!!!” a third admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful stay safe my friend,” remarked a fourth commenter.

