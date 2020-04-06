Tana Mongeau Lies On Her Stomach In Bright Yellow Bikini & Ski Mask

Tana Mongeau continued to entertain her Instagram fans today with a new photo series of herself in a bright yellow bikini. But instead of sharing typical swimsuit snaps, the blonde opted to add a matching ski mask to the mix. She posted four photos in total, and in the first one, she flaunted her figure as she struck a sexy pose on the ground.

Tana lied on the ground and propped herself up with her elbows. She appeared to be hugging a white pillow to her head as she gazed directly at the camera with a pout on her face. One of the most prominent parts of the photo was her bare derrière as she posed in such a way to emphasize her curves. The writing tattoo on her left cheek was hard to miss, and the side ties added a flirty touch to her ensemble. In addition, Tana wore a ski mask that featured a large sad smiley face on the top in the middle of her forehead. It also had a plus mark by her right cheek.

Behind the sensation was what appeared to be a blue bed. The room had black walls and the large piece of art in the backdrop featured a one-hundred dollar bill with a painting on top of someone with money in their eyes. On the other side was a wall that was filled with Playboy Magazine covers.

There were three more pictures in the set, one that was a close-up of her chest, another that was a selfie, and a final image that was of Tana flipping off the camera.

The Instagram post has received over 360,700 likes so far and many people rushed to the comments section with a variety of reactions and compliments.

“M’y [sic] god I’m gonna tell my mom I wanna be like u when I grow up,” declared a supporter.

“I would like to quarantine with you thanks,” wrote a second admirer.

Others commented on the mask.

“Ski masks are just fantastic because no need for makeup you know?” noted a third social media user.

“Tana u should get some lashes on w that mask u’d look even better,” joked another follower.

Plus, Tana shared another playful picture set on March 25, that time opting for a white lingerie set. There were five images in the series and in the first one, the bombshell posed with her left hand in the air as she stuck her tongue out. Her lingerie set had a basic and sporty cut and allowed her to show off her cleavage and toned abs. She wore her hair in a half-ponytail and her luxurious waves were prominent.