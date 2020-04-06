Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly Turning To Estranged Husband Joe For Support After Her Father’s Death

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is “devastated” over the loss of her father, and she has reportedly reached out to her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, for support in these trying times, reports Hollywood Life.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, passed away at age 76 on April 3. His cause of death is currently unknown. Before his passing, Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, had shared posts on Instagram asking their fans and supporters to send prayers for Gorga after he checked back in to the hospital. He had been in and out of medical centers since last year.

Fans have been wondering if he contracted the coronavirus since he had dealt with an ongoing battle with pneumonia. That, combined with his age, would have put him at high risk for the virus currently sweeping the world. However, the source confirmed that Gorga died of pneumonia and not COVID-19.

Teresa was reportedly very concerned about her father’s health when the virus began to spread across the globe. She knew her dad was immuno-compromised and worked very hard to keep him safe.

“She did everything to keep her dad healthy as he had a ton of health issues,” said the source.

According to Hollywood Life, Teresa hasn’t been able to have much contact with Melissa or her brother, Joe Gorga, as the Gorgas are currently “hunkered down” in quarantine with their own kids.

A source told the outlet that Teresa has been talking to Joe Giudice “daily as it is, but even more so now and is leaning on him and many others for support.”

The source continued, saying that they’ve both “cried a lot” and that Joe is very upset that he “can’t be there for his girls and an eventual funeral.” It also sounds like Teresa is taking comfort in the fact that her father and mother are now together again.

“She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore. He’s been very sick for years but always overcame it.”

Since her father’s passing, Teresa has shared several heartfelt posts in his memory on her Instagram page. Her social media is filled with loving tributes and adorable photos of her beloved father alongside her family, including her daughters and her brother. She has received an outpouring of love and support from her friends, fans, and co-stars.