Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly Turning To Estranged Husband Joe Giudice For Support After Her Father’s Death

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is reportedly “devastated” over the loss of her father, and surprisingly, she has reached out to her estranged husband Joe Giudice for support in these trying times, reports Hollywood Life.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Teresa’s father, Giacinto Giudice, passed away at 76 on April 3. His cause of death is currently unknown. Before his death, Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga had shared posts on Instagram asking their fans and supporters to send prayers to Giacinto after he was checking back into the hospital. He has been in and out of medical centers since last year.

Fans have been wondering if he contracted the coronavirus since he has dealt with an ongoing battle with pneumonia. That, combined with his age would have made him a high-risk patient for the virus currently sweeping the world. However, the source confirmed that Giacinto died of pneumonia and not the coronavirus.

Teresa was reportedly very concerned about her father’s health when the virus began to spread across the globe. She knew her dad was immunocompromised and worked very hard to keep him safe.

“She did everything to keep her dad healthy as he had a ton of health issues,” said the source.

According to Hollywood Life, Teresa hasn’t been able to have much contact with Melissa or her brother, Joe Gorga, as the Gorgas are currently “hunkered down” in quarantine with their own kids.

A source told the outlet that Teresa has been talking to Joe Giudice “daily as it is, but even more so now and is leaning on him and many others for support.”

The source continued, saying that they’ve both “cried a lot” and that Joe is very upset that he “can’t be there for his girls and an eventual funeral.” It also sounds like Teresa is taking comfort in the fact that her father and mother are now together again.

“She’s very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a really, really long time and she was a full-time caretaker so of course it was challenging for her. She’s just happy he’s not suffering anymore. He’s been very sick for years but always overcame it.”

Since his passing, Teresa has shared several heartfelt posts in his memory on her Instagram page. Her social media is filled with loving memories and adorable photos of her beloved father alongside her family, including her daughters and her brother. She has received an outpouring of love and support from her friends, fans, and co-stars.