Manchester City Star Kyle Walker Investigated For Throwing ‘Sex Party’ During U.K. Coronavirus Lockdown

English Premier League suspended season on March 13, but 29-year-old City right-back has apparently been keeping busy.

The English Premier League suspended its season on March 13 due to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. But at least one star on the league’s defending, back-to-back champion Manchester City has reportedly found a way to occupy his time — by throwing what the British press described as a “sex party.”

Now, City right-back Kyle Walker is under investigation by the team for violating Britain’s lockdown order and social distancing requirements, and will likely face a fine from the team, according to a report by ESPN.com.

On Sunday, Britain’s Sun tabloid newspaper reported that Walker on March 24, along with a friend, summoned two professional sex workers to his £8,000 ($9,700) per month rented luxury apartment in the town of Hale, a suburb of Manchester in northeast England.

Two two sex workers were identified by the tabloid as Louise McNamara, 21, and a Brazilian women, who was 24 years old and was not named by the paper. They arrived at Walker’s apartment at about 10:30 p.m. on March 24, according to the Sun account, where they proceeded to engage in what the paper described as “a three-hour sex session.”

McNamara said that she was unaware of Walker’s identity when she arrived, but the Brazilian sex worker later told her that he was a well-known soccer star. She took several photos of Walker during the party, which were published by The Sun.

Walker and his friend paid the women £2,200, or the equivalent of about $2,700 for the three-hour romp, according to McNamara, as quoted by The Sun. The party took place at night on the same day Walker posted the below tweet, urging his fans to abide by the lockdown order and stay home.

On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them ???? #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9QnWkcnGrH — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 24, 2020

Walker issued a statement on Sunday apologizing for the transgression, according to the ESPN.com report.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model,” Walker said in the statement, as quoted by ESPN.com, adding his apology to his “family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

But in its own statement published in The Manchester Evening News, the Manchester City management said that it was “disappointed” in the allegations, but had noted Walker’s apology and would now start an internal disciplinary proceeding against the 29-year-old English international.

At the end of Saturday, according to The Sun, Britain’s National Health Service had reported 49,103 cases of coronavirus infection, resulting in 4,353 deaths. In the northeast region where Walker resides and plays for Manchester City, there were 4,092 cases of the highly contagious virus.

Walker’s “sex party” took place the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a nationwide stay-at-home order. Johnson himself has since announced his own positive coronavirus test, and was hospitalized on Sunday.