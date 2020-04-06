Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top

Sofia Bevarly has been bringing the summery vibes to her Instagram feed lately with lots of bikini pics, and her newest update was no different. The Bang Energy model shared a new video to promote the brand and rocked a tiny bikini top that left little to the imagination.

The stunner’s top was blue with splotches of neon yellow and green with a white design reminiscent of scales. It was arguably too small as her underboob peeked through, and Sofia wasn’t shy about showing off her cleavage as she pranced around and smiled widely in the clip. She also rocked a pair of denim shorts that hugged her curves. Moreover, the cutie completed her look with a variety of accessories that included hoop earrings and multiple, colorful bracelets.

Sofia wore her hair down in a heavy side part and wore a feminine makeup application that included pink blush, matching lipstick, and a dusting of eyeshadow.

The clip began with the model playing with her hair as she walked towards the camera. It then cut to another clip of Sofia standing in front of a white and yellow wooden fence as she posed with her left leg propped out and her hand on her lower back.

The video promoted the “Candy Apple Crisp” flavor, and her silver ring and lavender manicure was prominent as she held a can of it in her hand for a close-up shot.

Throughout the rest of the clip, Sofia drank the drink, tugged at her bottoms and top, and gave flirty looks for the camera. At one point, she posed poolside and leaned against the silver railing.

The update has been watched over 91,300 times already in the first 30 minutes since it went live. Her many followers headed to the comments section to react to the new share.

“Oh come on….. That’s not fair….,” joked an admirer.

“You look perfect. Your smile is captivating and brightened my day. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great week,” raved a second social media user.

Others responded to her caption.

“More like vitamin OMG!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“Vitamin d is the best,” declared another fan.

In addition, Sofia posted another eye-catching bikini pic to her Instagram page three days ago. That time, she stood by a warning sign at the beach for dangerous shorebreaks. The cutie stood with her right hand on her lower back and her left leg propped out as she gazed into the distance to her left. In addition to the tiny black bikini, the model rocked a baseball cap and wore her hair down and it blew in the wind.