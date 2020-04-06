WWE News: Braun Strowman Shares Details On ‘Emergency’ Phone Call He Received Before ‘WrestleMania 36’

Braun Strowman won his first Universal Championship after defeating Bill Goldberg on the first night of WrestleMania 36. “The Monster Among Men” was a last-minute addition to the card, after Roman Reigns pulled out of the event due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. According to Strowman, he wasn’t expecting to be called up for the show, and he was forced into making some last-minute plans in his own right.

Strowman spoke to The Bump, by the way of 411 Mania, over the weekend and revealed how the WrestleMania match came about. According to the new Universal Championship, he was on his way to visit family and enjoy some downtime in Wisconsin, when he got the phone call from a WWE official summoning him to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“I drove 21 hours and was an hour away from home. And I got a phone call, ‘There’s been some last-minute changes. We need you. It’s an emergency. We’re sending a jet to get you. You leave at 9:00 p.m.’ So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning. I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back and the new Universal Champion.”

Despite the inconvenient timing of being called in to wrestle, Strowman revealed that he was ecstatic to become Universal Champion for the first time. While the superstar has had opportunities in the past, the company never put the title on him as they favored either Reigns or Brock Lesnar at the time. In the eyes of many fans, however, Strowman’s win is long overdue.

According to “The Monster Among Men,” however, he knew that he’d eventually hold the championship from the moment he debuted in the company. The superstar was confident that his hard work would pay off eventually, and he is delighted to have proved his doubters wrong, as some fans and pundits supposedly didn’t believe he was worthy of such an honor.

Strowman’s win might have surprised some fans, however. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he was involved in a minor online scandal after criticizing independent wrestlers who aren’t able to make a living because of the current global crisis.

Some pundits speculated that his behavior could have led to some backstage heat, but a title win against a Hall of Famer shows that his comments didn’t upset management too much.