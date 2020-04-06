Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge Postpone Their Wedding Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and fiancé Steve Lodge have decided to postpone their wedding amid coronavirus concerns, reports Hollywood Life.

During an exclusive interview with the outlet on Instagram Live, Vicki revealed that she and Steve had decided to wait to get married so they can have the wedding they want without worrying about anyone getting sick.

“No. We’re doing nothing. I told him the wedding’s off. We’re doing nothing.”

She clarified that the two are still engaged, but they won’t be getting married in April like they originally planned. Vicki wants to ensure that their six children can be together. Steve has four children, and Vicki has two, which fans of RHOC know as Briana Culberson and Michael Wolfsmith.

That said, Vicki doesn’t know when the rescheduled date will be just yet. She told Hollywood Life that they’re not in a big rush, and Steve only asked Vicki to marry him about a year ago. In the meantime, Vicki and Steve have been spending plenty of time together in self-quarantine. They recently celebrated Vicki’s 58th birthday together.

According to Us Weekly, Lodge proposed to Vicki over a romantic meal, and he sought blessings from her children, too, before popping the question.

On social media, Vicki’s fans felt that postponing the wedding was the best decision. However, some users had a more cynical take on the story, believing that Vicki decided to postpone because she won’t get enough attention by holding the ceremony during a health crisis.

“[C]ause it wont get the attention she wants it to get! They could just have a lowkey private wedding but now she has no TV job she needs media attention,” tweeted one user.

Aside from her wedding, Vicki’s priorities lie with her business. She is the owner of COTO Insurance and Financial Services and wants to ensure her staff is taken care of.

“There’s a lot more I’ve got to do which is keep this business and my staff who’s not here right now,” Vicki said in her interview with Hollywood Life.

Aside from her personal life, Vicki is also keeping busy with her new podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki! After getting fired from Real Housewives of Orange County shortly after the fourteenth season ended, Vicki has been investigating new entertainment properties.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Vicki and her long-time friend and former co-star Tamra Judge were planning to launch a new reality series in the near future. The two reality stars began filming the show in February.