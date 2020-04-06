Angela Simmons Stuns In A Tiny Pink String Bikini In A Set Of Throwback Snapshots

Angela's photos were taken during her vacation in Bali.

Angela Simmons shared a sizzling set of bikini photos on Instagram, and they were met with more than a little enthusiasm from her 6.5 million followers.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star posted the pair of pictures on the social media platform. She revealed that they were throwback snapshots from her vacation in Bali, and she was missing the Indonesian island. Her reminiscing paid off for her fans when she gave them a good look at the tiny, bubblegum-pink string bikini that she wore during her tropical getaway.

Angela’s two-piece had a triangle top with string ties around the neck and back. The garment could barely contain her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms didn’t have ties on the sides, but they did feature thin straps that had been pulled up high on her curvy hips. The waist of Angela’s teeny bikini bottoms hit her just a few inches below her bellybutton.

As Angela’s fans know, the popular social media influencer and entrepreneur is passionate about beauty and fashion, so it should come as no surprise that she decided to dress up her basic bikini by adding plenty of eye-catching details to her beach-ready look. They included a gossamer white sarong with fringe trim, which she was wearing draped over her arms. Her jewelry included a delicate silver anklet and a thick silver chain necklace with a large diamond-encrusted “A” pendant. She was also wearing a long, turquoise bead necklace with a blue tassel dangling from it.

Angela was sporting a pair of aviator sunglasses with dark mirrored lenses. She was wearing her curly, waist-length hair down, allowing it to cascade over her shoulders and down her back. Her full lips were painted a brilliant scarlet color, and her fingernails were neon pink.

Angela looked confident and stylish as she struck two different poses. In her first snapshot, she was tugging on the side of her bikini bottoms with her left hand. The palm of her right hand was flat against her thigh. She had her head slightly tilted to the side and her lips parted.

In her second photo, she had her glistening, shapely legs spread wide and she was leaning back against a large bamboo beam with her right arm stretched out over her head.

In the span of an hour, Angela’s popular pictures managed to rack up over 80,000 likes and 1,300 comments.

“The pastors daughter is looking GOOD,” read a response that referenced Angela’s father, Run DMC member Rev Run.

“Look hot girl own it body built not bought,” another fan wrote.

“Jesus Lord thank you for all you’ve done,” a third admirer gushed.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Angela vacationed in Bali last December. She periodically treated her fans to stunning photos from her trip, including quite a few swimsuit snaps.