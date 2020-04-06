WWE News: Top Superstar Says He Insisted On Moving To ‘NXT’

Drew McIntyre is headlining this year’s WrestleMania 36, where he’ll face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. However, despite having an opportunity at the most coveted title in the company, against the biggest star in the industry, the “Scottish Terminator” recently recalled his days in NXT.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, McIntyre recently spoke to The Walkway to Fight Club podcast and discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, his last stint in NXT came up, where he revealed that it was an important moment for his career after returning to WWE, and he insisted on joining the black and gold brand.

According to McIntyre, he wanted to go to NXT because he had the opportunity to become a big name on the brand, while also having the opportunity to impart some of his knowledge to the talent there. During his previous stint in WWE, he was a main roster superstar, and when he got fired he re-invented himself on the independent circuit.

“I think that was important for me to be in front of the right crowd. Also, an individual can make a difference to NXT. I worked for these other companies around the world. I was able to grow them. I was able to help the roster with my experience, and that’s what I wanted to do for NXT. I wanted to go there, work my way to the championship. It was a nice experience to give positive advice, tell them to not make the same mistakes I did and be a leader.”

The Scottish superstar went on to win the NXT Championship before being fast tracked to Monday Night Raw. While his tenure on the black and gold brand was short following his return to WWE, it solidified him as a rising star again, after being used as a jobber on Monday Night Raw only a few years before.

The superstar’s hard work has paid off, however. Since returning to the main roster he’s been booked strongly, and a win over Lesnar at the biggest show of the year could see him become the face of the company.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lesnar is also a fan of McIntyre and he supposedly wants to put him over at this year’s pay-per-view. Vince McMahon is reportedly a huge admirer of the Scottish star’s talent as well, and this year’s event could mark the culmination of McIntyre’s feel good story as a result.