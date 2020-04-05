Niece Waidhofer Posts A Flirtatious Video Of Herself Wearing Nothing But A Towel

Niece Waidhofer teased her followers with a flirty new video shared on her Instagram page earlier today. In the short video clip, Niece wore a towel and nothing else as she blew a kiss toward the camera. As a skilled model, Niece knows precisely what kind of content to share with her 1.8 million Instagram followers to keep them entertained and coming back for more.

For the flirty footage, Niece set up her camera in front of her and coyly sucked on the tip of her thumb. Then, she leaned forward to blow her audience a kiss and smiled sweetly at the end. In the process of leaning forward toward the camera, she revealed her plunging cleavage and ample chest.

Niece pulled her long dark hair into a messy ponytail. She appeared to be wearing a light layer of makeup that showed off her natural beauty.

As usual, Niece accompanied her video with a hilarious caption. This time, she wrote down her quarantine schedule.

“Getting ready is a process,” wrote Niece.

She jokingly said that after taking a bath, she just uses dry shampoo and then sits on her bed and struggles with anxiety for “163 minutes.”

By the end of her routine, it is “only 3:58 p.m.,” and she’s ready to start her day. The stunner’s followers related heavily to her tongue-in-cheek memo and told her as much in the comments section of her post.

In less than three hours, Niece’s video was viewed over 129,000 times and liked by more than 36,000 users. Her fans and admirers flocked to her comments section to compliment her look and joke about her caption. Dozens of users said that she made quarantine much more bearable with her many updates.

“And just like that, sunday became way better,” wrote one fan cheered up by a new update from Niece.

“Hang in there beautiful. This sh*t has got too end soon. Btw you look incredible as usual,” praised another admirer, adding three heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“I hope someday I get to date someone as amazing and beautiful as you are,” said a third user, trailing their message with a smiley face emoji and a red heart emoji.

“Just to see you smile is good enough for me tho. Have a great sunday beautiful,” chimed in a fourth person. They also added a few sweet emoji to their comment.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had some fun with a goth-inspired look that included a blond wig and a lace-up corset.