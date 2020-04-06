Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Tiny White Bikini And Poses With A Pal

Angeline was joined by Ansley, who was rocking a black two-piece.

Angeline Varona teamed up with a pal for a smoking hot monochromatic bikini photo. Angeline helped brighten up the Sundays of her 2.5 million Instagram followers by posing in a vibrant white bikini. She was hanging out with a friend named Ansley, and she was rocking a black two-piece.

Angeline’s bathing suit top featured thick shoulder straps and a low square neckline. A V-cut in the center of the bust showed off even more of her voluptuous cleavage. Thanks to a half-circle cutout on the bottom half of her top, the 26-year-old model was also exposing a generous amount of underboob.

Angeline’s matching bottoms were embellished with shiny silver D-rings. The rings connected the front of the garment to its side straps, which featured thick white ties with long ends that trailed down the model’s shapely hips and thighs. She accessorized her bathing suit with a silver “Angie” pendant necklace and diamond solitaire earrings.

The model was wearing her silky brunette hair down with a deep side part. Her waist-length tresses had a slight natural wave, and they were cascading down the right side of her body. Angeline’s plump pout was a soft pink color, and her cheeks were slightly flushed. In the caption of her post, the model revealed that she was sporting a fresh face.

She was posing on her knees on the neon green cushion of a wicker outdoor loveseat. The pose highlighted her enviable hourglass shape, including her curvy hips and tiny waist.

Ansley was pictured sitting in the same position on the cushion next to Angeline. She was rocking a black slide bikini. Her top had a classic design with halter ties and triangle cups that were clinging to her ample cleavage. Her scanty bottoms had long ties on the sides that she was wearing stretched up high and secured in place at the narrowest part of her slender waist.

Ansley was also sporting a natural, understated beauty look, and she was wearing her dark hair down.

In the caption of her post, Angeline revealed that she spent her Sunday hanging out with Ansley and her family in Miami Lakes, Florida.

As of this writing, Angeline’s photo has been liked over 41,000 times. her fans also had a lot to say about her snapshot.

“Angel’s falling from heaven in quarantine,” read one response to her post.

“Oh Angie! You’re looking good. Please stay safe during the global pandemic,” another fan wrote.

“Two absolutely gorgeous ladies,” a third admirer remarked.

“Dual hotness,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Angeline’s fans also went wild over a photo of the model rocking a leopard-print bikini. It was snapped during her trip to Cancun.