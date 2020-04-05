‘One Piece’ Episode 928 Preview Hints At Death Of Most Beautiful Woman In Wano

One Piece Episode 927 ended with Shogun Kurozumi Orochi wreaking havoc inside his own mansion. After being embarrassed and disrespected in front of his men, Shogun Orochi got furious and used his devil fruit ability to transform into an eight-headed snake. Though her life is in danger, Komurasaki, the most beautiful courtesan in the Land of Wano, refused to bow down her head and apologize to Shogun Orochi for slapping him and defending her servant, Toko.

Shogun Orochi went wild, bit Komurasaki’s body, and started destroying everything in front of him. According to the preview, Shogun Orochi’s rampage is expected to continue in the upcoming chapter of One Piece. However, as One Piece Episode 928 preview hinted, Shogun Orochi won’t be the one who would end Komurasaki’s precious life, but his close ally and Yakuza boss Kyoshiro.

“Komurasaki’s determination can’t be destroyed even by Orochi’s fangs! She sees imminent danger, but this samurai’s daughter won’t back down an inch! Kyoshiro closes in to kill her! Life, pride, schemes, what will be the outcome?”

Komurasaki wasn’t really the main target of Shogun Orochi, but her servant Toko. While Shogun Orochi was talking about the potential return of the Nine Red Scabbards in the Land of Wano, some of his subordinates started mocking him and called him a coward. After hearing the funny insults directed towards Shogun Orochi, Toko started laughing uncontrollably and got the attention of everyone in the banquet.

Shogun Orochi was about to cut Toko’s body into the half when Komurasaki interfered and slapped him. Though she managed to save Toko, Komurasaki’s actions may cost her her own life. One Piece Episode 927, which is titled “The Flower Falls! The Final Moment of the Most Beautiful Woman in the Land of Wano!,” is set to feature Komurasaki’s death from the hands of Kyoshiro.

Knowing how close he is with Shogun Orochi, Kyoshiro will surely not let Komurasaki leave the mansion alive for what she has done. After seeing Shogun Orochi having second thoughts about killing the beautiful courtesan, Kyoshiro would decide to take the matters into his own hands.

Komurasaki’s won’t be the only one who would be in huge trouble in One Piece Episode 928. As shown in the preview, some members of the Straw Hat Pirates, including Nico Robin, Nami, and Brook, will also be involved in the commotion inside Shogun Orochi’s mansion. Robin, who decided to take Toko with her, would encounter the Orochi Oniwabanshu once again, while Nami is shown being strangled by a metal chain in the ceiling. Meanwhile, Brook is freely roaming around Shogun Orochi’s mansion, scaring the enemies in his ghost form.