Abigail Ratchford Gets NSFW In Sheer Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford‘s latest Instagram upload, which she shared on Sunday, April 5, left little to the imagination. She thrilled her 9 million followers with the picture of herself in barely-there lingerie.

Abigail posed in front of a large, full-length mirror, throwing her shoulders back and emphasizing her chest in the shot. She wore a matching bra-and-panty set, see-through lingerie that barely covered her assets. The tantalizing top was made up of a sheer lace, so that Abigail’s buxom bust was almost completely visible. The bra sported intricate straps, including a small chest covering that showcased Abigail’s ample cleavage and underboob.

The thong underwear rode up high on her hips, making her tanned legs seem even longer. The waistband featured multiple cutouts, and only a small diamond shape of fabric over her crotch. Since the picture was taken from behind, Abigail’s followers also got a glimpse of her curvaceous derriere.

A sheer pink robe with fuzzy piping fell from her shoulders. Abigail paired the pink-and-white outfit with Barbie pink, strappy stilettos. Her nails, as well as her toenails, were lacquered with a bright white polish.

She captioned the sultry photo with a sexy note, writing that she’s thinking of her first post-quarantine conquest.

Abigail’s long, shiny locks were pulled to the side and tumbled down one shoulder in luxurious waves that fell past her bust. She wore sparkly, rectangular earrings.

Her dark brows were shaped and arched and filled in with pencil. She wore a shimmering champagne shadow on her lids. Her lashes were feathery and curled up dramatically. Black liner was swiped across her lids, and her green eyes glowed. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara, and her waterline was rimmed with kohl pencil.

Abigail’s cheeks were contoured with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted a deep reddish brown.

The model’s fans flocked to the comments section of the scandalous snapshot, eager to tell her their thoughts on her latest lingerie look. As of press time, the photo received nearly 37,000 likes and close to 700 comments.

“You’re absolutely Gorgeous,” one follower declared, adding several heart-eye, crown, and “100” emoji.

“Wow. Hi,” another wrote, stunned by her beauty.

“You make my day,” a third user replied, including two red hearts.

“Pose on point @abigailratchford,” a fourth fan wrote.

Others just posted drooling smiley faces and flame emoji.

This is just Abigail’s latest sexy upload. She frequently posts pictures of herself in scantily clad garments, whether she’s wearing lingerie, a bodysuit, or a thong swimsuit.