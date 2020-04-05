‘One Piece’ Episode 927 Spoilers, Recap: Big Mom Temporarily Loses Memory

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Pandemonium! The Monster Snake, Shogun Orochi!,” featured several interesting scenes, including the arrival of Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin in the Land of Wano. Emperor Big Mom and her crew headed into the Land of Wano with the goal of having their revenge against Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Unfortunately, before reaching the entrance of the Land of Wano, Emperor Big Mom got separated from her crew.

While the Big Mom Pirates fell down into the sea, Linlin was swallowed by the giant whirlpool after a failed attempt to attack Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, one of the right-hand men of Emperor Kaido. One Piece Episode 927 showed Emperor Big Mom being washed ashore on the beach of Kuri in the Land of Wano. Emperor Big Mom may have reached the Land of Wano by accident, but she suffered temporary memory loss.

This was noticed by Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Kiku, and Tama in the recent episode of One Piece. Upon seeing Emperor Big Mom, Chopper immediately ordered his friends to run away, saying that the creature in front of them is on the same level as Emperor Kaido. Chopper personally witnessed how powerful Emperor Big Mom really is when they infiltrated the Whole Cake Island to save Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji.

Chopper told his friends that if they get involved with Emperor Big Mom again, they might get killed. However, before Chopper and Momonosuke got far away, Emperor Big Mom regained consciousness and started asking Kiku and Tama about her identity and why she’s in the Land of Wano.

Tama bravely stood in front of Emperor Big Mom and introduced herself. Before she told Emperor Big Mom her name, Chopper immediately headed towards Tama’s location and covered her mouth. Instead of reminding her who she really is, Chopper told Emperor Big Mom that her name is “Olin.” At first, Tama got frustrated with Chopper for lying, but the Straw Hat Pirates explained that it would be best for them not to give Emperor Big Mom her real name to prevent her from returning to her old self.

Before doing any drastic moves, Chopper would first inform their allies about their current situation and ask them for instructions. Knowing Chopper, it is highly likely that he would also help in treating Emperor Big Mom’s wounds.