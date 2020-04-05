Madison Reed Flaunts Cleavage In A Black Lacy Bralette And Neon Jacket

The bright hue of Madison's outerwear was seemingly the inspiration for the uplifting message that she shared with her photo.

Madison Grace Reed shared a photo of a sophisticated but sexy ensemble that her fans absolutely loved. To pull off her daring look, she had to wear see-through lingerie as a top.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old actress and social media influencer took to Instagram to share two photos of her eye-catching outfit with her 641,000 followers. Madison was rocking a black lace bralette that showed off an eyeful of her perky cleavage. The garment’s cups were trimmed with delicate eyelash lace. The lingerie top also included two strap accents that arched over Madison’s chest in a curved V. The ends of the V met in the center of her bust.

Over her bralette, the actress was wearing a neon green blazer. The garment featured thick ties in lieu of buttons, and Madison was wearing them secured in a knot. She completed her ensemble with a pair of tight black hot pants. Her only visible accessories were a pair of large silver hoop earrings and two stacked rings on her right ring finger. Her short fingernails were painted white.

Madison was wearing her shiny brunette tresses styled with a slight wave. She was posing outside, so the sun was illuminating her honey-colored highlights. A breeze was also blowing her long layered locks back away from her face.

For her beauty look, Madison sported a glossy bright pink lip, dark winged eyeliner, and fluttery curled eyelashes. Her second photo provided a closer look at her makeup, and it revealed that she was wearing little or no foundation on her flawless skin; a few freckles were visible on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose.

Madison’s photos were taken high up on a building, where she was perched on a brick railing. The background of her first snapshot included an azure sky and fluffy white clouds.

Madison turned her photo set into a motivational post by seemingly using the bright hue of her blazer as inspiration for an optimistic message about the future.

Over the span of two hours, Madison’s fans rewarded her uplifting post with over 12,000 likes and 200 comments. One fan who responded to her post was her famous half-sister, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice.

“Absolutely beautiful on the inside and out!!!” Victoria wrote.

“Maddy you look so beautiful in green love you queen,” read another response to her post.

“You’ve made my quarantine infinitely better with your positive outlook and replies,” a second fan remarked.

