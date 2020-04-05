WWE News: Edge Opens Up About Long-Term Wrestling Plans, Discusses Feud With Randy Orton

Edge made his return to WWE action at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and he plans on sticking around for the foreseeable future. As quoted by 411 Mania, “The Rated R Superstar” recently spoke to Inside the Ropes about his future ambitions in the squared circle, and fans can expect him to have some creative control.

According to the Hall of Famer, he wants to be involved in complex storylines. While he admitted that those types of angles are complicated to pull off, he thinks they’re perfectly doable and that’s what he wants to accomplish with his second chance at wrestling.

“I want to tell layered, nuanced stories within the world of wrestling. And when that’s done, and when it’s done right, I will wholeheartedly say that it can be as good as any movie, as good as any TV show, as good as any book. You need the right players, you need the right writer, you need a lot of things to come together, but you can also beforehand go into it and put all of those pieces together, and hope, like I said, 95% positive, it will turn out the way you picture it.”

The current storyline between Edge and Randy Orton is a perfect example of what he’s trying to achieve. Even though Orton viciously attacked his former tag team partner and tried to hurt his neck again, he did so because he wanted to help his old friend.

According to Orton, Edge is addicted to the limelight, and if he continues to wrestle, he’ll leave his family without a husband and father. By forcing Edge to retire, Orton believed that he’d be better off in the long run.

During the interview, Edge was also asked if Paul Heyman has had any input over his current feud with Orton. However, “The Rated R Superstar” assured fans that he and Orton have been given full creative control, and he never intends to let someone write a promo for him.

Edge went on to say that he doesn’t work well when he’s scripted, and everyone in WWE understands that. However, he did admit that it took years of making mistakes until he got a hang of it.

WWE is often criticized these days for not giving superstars more control and freedom over their promos and storylines. Edge said that he doesn’t know how many superstars are given some free reign these days, but it has been reported that only a select few are trusted by management to do their own thing.