W.H. Insider Warns About Donald Trump’s Disastrous Coronavirus Approach: ‘He’s Killing His Own Supporters’

A White House insider is reportedly speaking out against Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus, warning that the president’s approach to the virus is going to get people killed — starting with his own supporters.

As The Guardian reported, a member of the Trump administration is failing to step forward and lead in the nation’s time of crisis.

“The Trump organism is simply collapsing,” the report noted. “He’s killing his own supporters.”

The op-ed from Lloyd Green went on to identify a series of mixed messages coming from the president, who has taken steps to address the virus more seriously after initially downplaying its severity, but still appears to be taking a too-optimistic approach.

Green went on to accuse Trump of swindling the American people with the statements, noting that he recently told NFL owners during a conference call with sports commissioners that he wants to see the season start on time. Experts have said that several more months of social distancing efforts will likely be needed in order to curb the spread of the virus, saying some will likely need to remain in place until a vaccine is created in 12 to 18 months. That would put the start of the NFL season — and potentially the entire season — at risk.

Green added that Trump has publicly disregarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks in public, and has touted untested coronavirus treatments on television.

“Think Trump University on steroids, only this time we all stand to be the victims,” Green wrote.

Others have shared the idea that Trump’s supporters could be the most at-risk of the coronavirus. After the president’s initial attempts to downplay the spread of the virus and claim it would be over in the United States in a short time, a number of Republican governors appeared to follow suit and have been slower to issue stay-in-place orders to residents.

As CNN noted, there are just eight states that have yet to issue statewide directives urging residents to stay at home, and all are led by Republican governors. The report noted that all have offered a variety of explanations for not following the majority of states that have put in place more stringent orders, but noted that Trump has refused to issue a nationwide order that could overrule the decisions.

“The remaining exceptions are eight red states, all of which Trump carried four years ago and is hoping to do so again in the fall,” the report noted. “They stretch from the South to the Midwest and the West, spanning the alphabet from Arkansas to Wyoming.”