Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Sandy Backside In A Black Thong One-Piece

Rosanna was lying down in the sand for a photo shoot in New Zealand.

Rosanna Arkle wasn’t afraid to get a bit dirty while rocking a revealing black swimsuit for a steamy photo shoot in New Zealand. On Sunday, the Australian model took to Instagram to share the stunning result of a sandy photo session with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

Rosanna was pictured rocking a black one-piece bathing suit that had a thong back. This daring design element put her peachy backside on full display, and it revealed that her curvy derriere was was just as tan as the rest of her body. Parts of her posterior were lightly dusted with powdery white sand, and the substance really stood out against her bronze skin.

Rosanna was lying on her stomach in the deep sand, and she had her back arched. This made the back of her swimsuit loose so that it was baggy and slightly wrinkled instead of lying flush against her body. The model’s spandex bathing suit had thick shoulder straps and an overlapping design. The front of the garment wasn’t visible, but Rosanna was flashing more than a hint of sideboob.

The model was propping herself up slightly with her left elbow, which was stretched out in front of her to leave the side of her chest uncovered. Rosanna was turning her head to look at the camera. This revealed that her makeup application included pale pink gloss on her full lips, long and voluminous black eyelashes, light contour on her sculpted cheeks, and expertly-shaped arched brows. Rosanna’s glass-like skin was flawless and glowing.

The model had pushed her layered blond hair over her right shoulder, and the pale gold ends of her tresses were curving back towards her face. Most of her right eye was covered up by her hair. Rosanna’s lips were slightly parted, and she was giving the camera an intense look.

The background of Rosanna’s photo included a vast expanse of white sand with a few rolling hills in the distance. The sky was a vibrant turquoise with a few scattered clouds.

In the caption of her post, the model advised her followers to be careful about how they expend their energy.

In the span of an hour, Rosanna’s photo racked up over 21,000 likes and 300 comments.

“Babe this is stunning,” read one response to her post.

“The Queen has arrived,” another fan declared.

“The views on views,” a third admirer mused. “You, the sky and loving the beach shots.”

Rosanna used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as the Karikari Peninsula in New Zealand, and this isn’t the first time she’s shared a stunning snapshot that was taken during a visit to this scenic destination. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a thong bikini and posing near a pond in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram late last month.